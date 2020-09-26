27 Criminals Held from Khoda in Joint Operation by Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida Police

Twenty-seven people with criminal background were on Saturday detained after multiple raids by police teams of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in a special joint operation, officials said. The raids were carried out in Khoda area of Ghaziabad bordering Noida and Delhi as part of Operation Prahaar', the officials said.

Raids were carried out at the residence of around 50 people with criminal antecedents and 27 such people have been detained for further questioning. The action was carried out as reports of several anti-social elements living and hiding in Khoda emerged, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

The operation lasted for about two hours during which people who have a record of criminal activities and serving jail terms were questioned and their current status verified, he said. Their current working and links with other people suspected of criminal activities were checked. Also, suspected people without police record were also questioned, Singh said. Around 120 police personnel from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida took part in the operation, he said. He said Khoda lies at the border of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida and has been a hideout for anti-social elements in the past who have been involved in acts of loot and snatching among others.

Keeping in view the situation, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh had instructed for the exercise that was carried out today, the additional DCP said.