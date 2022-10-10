27 Killed, Crops Destroyed, Red Alert in Five Districts as Rains Continue to Lash Parts of Uttar Pradesh

The spell of rain that has been lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh for the last five days has now started wreaking havoc. As many as 27 people have been killed across the state in accidents due to rainfall in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the rains have also caused a lot of damage to farmers and thousands of bighas of crops have been destroyed. According to a forecast by the Meteorological Department, a red alert for heavy rains has been issued in five districts on Monday. Apart from this, heavy rain warnings have also been issued for 25 districts. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while issuing an advisory, asked the officials to reach on the spot and provide immediate relief.

As per information, a 58-year-old woman was crushed to death after a mud wall collapsed due to incessant rains in Mainpuri. In Barabanki, two people died, while one was seriously injured after a tree fell. Due to heavy rains in Aligarh, a house collapsed killing a 55-year-old farmer. In Badaun too, a middle-aged man died due to a wall collapse. A teenager and a woman died in a house collapse in Bulandshahr, while 14 people, including four children, were injured.

Four people, including a child, lost their lives due to lightning and wall collapses in Pilibhit, Badaun and Shahjahanpur. In Unnao, three people, including a woman, died when their houses collapsed in separate incidents. Two lives were lost in the Kanpur countryside and one each in Etawah and Auraiya.

Two people were killed and two were injured due to lightning at two different places in Siddharthnagar district. Late evening on Sunday, a resident of Tilaura village had gone to see his farm, where he died due to lightning. Meanwhile, in Senferwa Khurd of the same police station area, 22-year-old Shiva Yadav died due to lightning. A 40-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Sant Kabir Nagar. Six goats and a girl died due to lightning in Sitapur. In Hardoi, two farmers died in lightning strikes.

CM Yogi Adityanath has given special instructions in the context of excessive rains in the state. He has asked the district magistrates of the affected districts to solve the problem of waterlogging due to heavy rains immediately.

The district administrations have been asked to solve the problem of waterlogging by installing machinery and pumps, and apart from this, they have also been asked to reach out to people in case of loss of life and provide them with monetary relief. The Chief Minister said that all officers should ensure effective relief work.

