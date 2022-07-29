It has been a fiery week in the Parliament with both houses seeing multiple disruptions through the day. Most of the disruptions were a result of several MPs, 27 in total have been suspended from both houses together. While the suspensions have created much furore, it is by no means a new phenomenon. The parliament has seen several mass suspensions in the past for a range of issues including unruly behavior. Here is a look at all the times in the past where MPs were suspended.

2021, November: 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended

12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the winter session of the Parliament in November 2021 for “unruly and violent behavior” and were accused of “assaulting security personnel” during a heated debate over the farm laws.

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended in September 2020 for one week for “unruly behavior” during the passage of two farm Bills. Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu termed the incident “unacceptable and condemnable” and accused the MPs of using “un-parliamentary language and threatened Deputy Chairman Harivansh.”

Among the biggest number of suspensions in the recent times, 45 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended over two days in January 2019 by then speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The suspensions came after ruckus in the House and continuously disrupted proceedings for days by mostly AIADMK and TDP MPs who were protesting over a proposed dam on river Cauvery and special state status to Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

Then Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan suspended 25 Congress MPs for “persistently and willfully obstructing the House”. The suspension came after several Congress MPs were protesting demanding the resignation of several ministers over the Lalit Modi row and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the Vyapam scam.

18 Lok Sabha MPs all from Andhra Pradesh were suspended by then speaker Meira Kumar after unprecedented ruckus in the House over the Telangana issue. There were Reports of use of pepper spray and fisticuffs by members of both sides of the Telegana issue. The MPs were suspended for the entire session.

The creation of Telangana was a raging issue back then and was the reason for several disruptions in both the houses. 12 Lok Sabha MPs all from Andhra were suspended by then speaker Meira Kumar for their unrelenting protests in the house.

Eight Congress Lok Sabha MPs were suspended in what was then an unprecedented move by the UPA government. The MPs were from the Telangana region of Andhra Pradesh and has been over the statehood issue and were suspended for defying the party leadership in the issue.

Seven Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended in 2010 by the then Chairman Hamid Ansar for the rest of the Parliament session after ruckus over the the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Perhaps the biggest mass suspensions in history came in 1989 when as many as 63 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the house after loud protests over the Thakkar commission’s report on the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.

