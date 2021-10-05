27 Pairs of Trains to Have Additional Coaches Ahead of Festive Season. Details

The Indian Railways on Monday announced that it will add extra coaches to some of its passenger trains. The decision comes ahead of the festive season for the convenience of people planning to visit their friends and family.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said that a large number of people are booking tickets for the festive trips. “We are adding additional coaches to the trains so that people can travel comfortably.”

According to reports, the Indian Railways is adding extra coaches to more than 27 pairs of trains operating in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

List of trains that will have additional coaches.

Train numbering 09666/09665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City special is being temporarily augmented with 02 second Sleeper and 01 third AC class coaches from Udaipur City from October 7 to November 30 and from Khajuraho from October 09 to December 2.

One third AC class coach will be added to the train numbering 09709/09710, Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City special. The train, starting its journey from Udaipur City, will have an extra coach from October 11 to November 29 and from Kamakhya from October 15 to December 03.

Train numbering 09601/09602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly special will have 01 third AC class coach from Udaipur City from October 16 to November 27 and from October 18 to November 29 from New Jalpaiguri.

A second sleeper class coach will be added to train numbering 02487/02488, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner special. Train starting its journey from Bikaner will travel with an extra coach from October 07 to November 30 and from Delhi Sarai from October 09 to December 03

A second sleeper class coach will be added to train numbering 02993/02294, Delhi Sarai– Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai special. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Delhi Sarai from October 7 to November 30 and from Udaipur City from October 08 to December 1.

A second sleeper class coach will be added to train numbering 09660/09659, Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City special train. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Udaipur City from October 09 to November 27 and from Shalimar from October 10 to November 28.

Two-second ordinary class coaches are being added from October 07 to November 30 in train numbering 02991/02992, Udaipur City-Jaipur- Udaipur City special.

Two-second ordinary class coaches in train numbering 02996/02995, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus special are being added. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Ajmer from October 07 to November 30 and from Bandra Terminus from October 8 to December 1.

A second ordinary class coach is being added to Train numbering 09608/09607, Madar-Kolkata-Madar special. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Madar from October 11 to November 29 and from Kolkata from October 14 to December 2.

Two second ordinary Class Coaches are being added to Train numbering 09611/09614-09613/09612, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer special. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Ajmer from October 07 to November 29 and from October 8 to November 30 from Amritsar

train numbering 09717/09718, Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur special, will travel with one extra second sleeper class coach from Jaipur from October 07 to November 30 and from Daulatpur Chowk from October 8 to December 1.

In train numbering, 09711/09712, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur special train service extra coaches are being added from Jaipur from October 07 to November 30 and from Bhopal from October 8 to December 1.

Train numbering 09715/09716, Jaipur–Gomti Nagar(Lucknow)–Jaipur special Train will travel with an extra coach between October 7 and December 1.

Train numbering 02459/02460, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train will travel with two extra coaches from October 7 to December 1.

Two second Ordinary Class coaches are being added in train numbering 04801/04802, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Jodhpur from October 9 to December 2 and from Indore from October 10 to December 4.

A second sleeper class coach will be added to train numbering 04817/04818, Bhagat Ki Kothi–Dadar– Bhagat Ki Kothi special from October 7 and October 30.

A second sleeper class coach is being added to train numbering 04813/04814, Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur special train between October 07 and December 1.

A third AC coach is being added to Train numbering 04806/04805, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer AC Weekly special. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Barmer from October 7 to November 25 and from Yesvantpur from October 11 to November 29.

rain numbering 02495/02496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner special train service, ill run with an extra second ordinary class coach between October 7 and November 26.

Train numbering 04709/04710, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner special train service will run with an extra second ordinary class coach between October 9 and December 1.

Train numbering 02473/02474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train will run with an extra second Ordinary class coach between October 11 and November 30.

Train numbering 02489/02490, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train service will run with an extra coach from October 9 and December 1.

Train numbering 04707/04708, Bikaner–Dadar–Bikaner special train will run with two second Sleeper and one third AC class coaches between October 7 and December 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.