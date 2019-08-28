Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

27% Police Personnel Say Senior Cops Ask Juniors to do Their Personal or Household Jobs: Survey

The study was conducted by Common Cause and Centre for Studies of Democratic Societies (CSDS) and covered 21 states across the country. Close to 12,000 police personnel and 10,595 of their family members were interviewed for the survey.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
27% Police Personnel Say Senior Cops Ask Juniors to do Their Personal or Household Jobs: Survey
Representative image.
New Delhi: More than a quarter of the police personnel feel that senior officers ask their juniors to do their personal/household job, according to new study on the status of policing in India.

The report released on Tuesday said 27 per cent of the police personnel nodded positively when asked if “senior officers ask their juniors to do their household jobs/private-personal jobs even though they are not meant to do it.” The remaining 63 per cent of those surveyed responded in the negative.

The study was conducted by Common Cause and Centre for Studies of Democratic Societies (CSDS), a Lokniti programme, and covered 21 states across the country. Close to 12,000 police personnel and 10,595 of their family members were interviewed for the survey.

State-wise, nearly two-thirds or 63 per cent of the police personnel agreed that seniors ask their juniors to do their household work. Chhattisgarh had 57 per cent of such respondents, Bihar had 45 per cent and Uttar Pradesh had 44 per cent. In contrast, four per cent of the personnel in Kerala and Odisha said so.

Disadvantaged communities such as Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Castes (OBCs) are marginally more likely to feel this way about their senior officers. While 25 per cent of personnel belonging to other caste groups feel this way, the number of those agreeing with the statement among SCs, STs, and OBCs was 28 per cent, 32 per cent, and 26 per cent, respectively.

Moreover, two in five police personnel reported the use of bad language by their seniors. The prevalence of foul language on the part of seniors is more in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and least in Kerala and Odisha, the report noted.

