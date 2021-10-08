27 Rajasthan-bound Trains to Have Additional Coaches Ahead of Diwali

The Indian Railways has decided to add extra coaches to 27 Rajasthan-bound trains ahead of the upcoming festive season. The additional coaches will be available for the passengers from October 7. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers on the occasion of Diwali. The addition of coaches will also prevent the trains from becoming overcrowded. The Railways has also released the official list of the changes with detailed information.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, the Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Western Railway, said, “Train No. 09666/09665 Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Special will leave Udaipur City from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and from Khajuraho from 9.10.21 to 2.12.21. We have increased the number of temporary coaches of Sleeper class, 1stAC and 3rdAC.”

“The train number 09709/09710 Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City Special will be increased with one temporary coach of Third AC class from Udaipur City from 11.10.21 to 29.11.21 and from Kamakhya it will be increased from 14.10.21 to 02.12.21,” he added.

According to the railways, the administration has taken a decision to increase one coach in Train No 09601/09602 Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City Weekly Special, a temporary increase of 1 Third AC class coach will be done in Udaipur City from 16.10.21 to 27.11.21 and from 18.10.21 to 29.11.21 in NewJalpaiguri.

In train No. 02487/02488 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner Special, temporary addition of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach will be made from Bikaner from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and 1-second sleeper class coach will be added from Delhi Sarai from 9.10.21 to 2.12.21.

In Train No. 02993/02294 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udaipur City Special, 1 Second Sleeper Class coach will be added temporarily from Delhi Sarai from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and from Udaipur City from 8.10.21 to 01.12.21.

The list includes several other trains that now have more coaches

In Train No. 09660/09659 Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City Special, 1 second Sleeper Class coach is being added from Udaipur City from 9.10.21 to 27.11.21 and from Shalimar, the train will have an additional coach from 10.21 to 28.11.21.

In Train No. 02991/02992 Udaipur City-Jaipur-Udaipur City Special, 2 Second Ordinary Class Coaches have been added from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21.

Train No. 02996/02995 Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special train service is being temporarily increased from Ajmer to 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and from Bandra Terminus from 08.10.21 to 01.12.21.

In Train No. 09608/09607 Madar-Kolkata-Madar Special, 1 Second Ordinary Class Coach has been added from Madar from 11.10.21 to 29.11.21 and from Kolkata from 14.10.21 to 02.12.21.

In Train No. 09611/09614-09613/09612 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Special, 2 Second Ordinary Class Coaches are being added from Ajmer from 7.10.21 to 29.11.21 and from Amritsar from 8.10.21 to 30.11.21.

Coaches have been extended in these special trains as well

The temporary increase of 1 second sleeper class coach in train number 09717/09718 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special from Jaipur from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and from Daulatpur Chowk from 8.10.21 to 01.12.21.

Temporary increase of 01 Second Ordinary Class Coach in Train No. 09711/09712 Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur Special train service from Jaipur from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and from Bhopal from 8.12.21 to 01.12.21.

One Second Sleeper Class Coach has been added to train No. 09715/09716 Jaipur – Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) – Jaipur Special Train Service from Jaipur from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) from 8.10.21 to 1.12.21.

In train number 02459/02460 Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train service, 2 second ordinary class coaches have been added from Jodhpur from 7.10.21 to 30.11.21 and from Indore from 8.10.21 to 01.12.21.

In train number 04801/04802 Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train service, 2 second ordinary class coaches will be added from Jodhpur from 9.10.21 to 02.12.21 and from Indore from 10.10.21 to 04.12.21.

