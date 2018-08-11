GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

27 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen reportedly strayed into the Lankan waters by mistake, he said quoting information received by the department.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2018, 8:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
27 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Rameswaram: A total of 27 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of fishing in the island nation waters, according to a fisheries department official.

The Lankan Navy also impounded the four country boats of the fishermen from nearby Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pudukottai, Pudukottai Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresen said.

The fishermen reportedly strayed into the Lankan waters by mistake, he said quoting information received by the department.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...