27 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy
The fishermen reportedly strayed into the Lankan waters by mistake, he said quoting information received by the department.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rameswaram: A total of 27 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of fishing in the island nation waters, according to a fisheries department official.
The Lankan Navy also impounded the four country boats of the fishermen from nearby Nagapattinam, Thondi and Pudukottai, Pudukottai Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresen said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
