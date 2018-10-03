English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
27 Trafficked Victims, Including 16 Minor Girls, Rescued in Delhi
Based on a complaint lodged by members of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the police raided a house at the Shakur Basti area on Tuesday night, said the official at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Image for Representative purpose only.
Loading...
New Delhi: As many as 27 people, including 16 minor girls, were rescued in a joint operation by a child-rights body and police in northwest Delhi, an official said Wednesday.
Four people were arrested for allegedly running a trafficking racket, he said, adding that two people are absconding.
Based on a complaint lodged by members of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the police raided a house at the Shakur Basti area on Tuesday night, said the official at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Sixteen minor girls, six major girls and five minor boys -- mostly from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand -- were rescued, he said.
The mental evaluation of the children has been done and it does not suggest any sexual assault.
The victims were brought to Delhi just a few days ago by a recruitment agency on the pretext of giving them jobs as domestic help, the official said.
The children among the victims would be presented in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then would be sent to shelter homes, he said.
Among the five minor boys, two were infants, who the official said were children of two rescued women.
The main accused Ajay Kumar and his wife Soni Devi who used to stay at the house are currently absconding. However, four others have been arrested, he added.
Four people were arrested for allegedly running a trafficking racket, he said, adding that two people are absconding.
Based on a complaint lodged by members of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the police raided a house at the Shakur Basti area on Tuesday night, said the official at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Sixteen minor girls, six major girls and five minor boys -- mostly from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand -- were rescued, he said.
The mental evaluation of the children has been done and it does not suggest any sexual assault.
The victims were brought to Delhi just a few days ago by a recruitment agency on the pretext of giving them jobs as domestic help, the official said.
The children among the victims would be presented in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then would be sent to shelter homes, he said.
Among the five minor boys, two were infants, who the official said were children of two rescued women.
The main accused Ajay Kumar and his wife Soni Devi who used to stay at the house are currently absconding. However, four others have been arrested, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- KBC 10’s First Crorepati Binita Jain’s Story of Struggle will Give You Goosebumps
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...