27 Trafficked Victims, Including 16 Minor Girls, Rescued in Delhi

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2018, 10:57 PM IST
Image for Representative purpose only.
New Delhi: As many as 27 people, including 16 minor girls, were rescued in a joint operation by a child-rights body and police in northwest Delhi, an official said Wednesday.

Four people were arrested for allegedly running a trafficking racket, he said, adding that two people are absconding.

Based on a complaint lodged by members of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the police raided a house at the Shakur Basti area on Tuesday night, said the official at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Sixteen minor girls, six major girls and five minor boys -- mostly from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand -- were rescued, he said.

The mental evaluation of the children has been done and it does not suggest any sexual assault.

The victims were brought to Delhi just a few days ago by a recruitment agency on the pretext of giving them jobs as domestic help, the official said.

The children among the victims would be presented in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then would be sent to shelter homes, he said.

Among the five minor boys, two were infants, who the official said were children of two rescued women.

The main accused Ajay Kumar and his wife Soni Devi who used to stay at the house are currently absconding. However, four others have been arrested, he added.
