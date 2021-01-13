News18 Logo

27 Workers, Mostly Indians, Injured as Bus Collides with Truck in Dubai

Representative image.

The bus was transporting workers of a perfume factory to their employment site in Jebel Ali Technology Park when the collision happened, the Gulf News reported.

At least 27 workers, mostly Indians, were injured when their bus collided with a truck on Wednesday while they were going to their factory in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area of Dubai.

The bus was transporting workers of a perfume factory to their employment site in Jebel Ali Technology Park this morning when the collision happened, the Gulf News reported.

They received mild-to-moderate injuries and are being treated at the NMC Royale Hospital in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the report said. Twenty-seven persons sustained minor-to-moderate injuries. The reason behind the accident was not leaving a safe distance between the truck and the bus, Police investigation Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said.


