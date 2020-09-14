27-year-old Andhra Woman Dies While Taking Selfie with Fiance at Waterfall in US

A 27-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh died in the United States after she accidentally slipped and fell off a waterfall while taking a selfie with her fiance.

Polavarapu Kamala and her fiance had gone to visit the Bald River waterfalls in Tennessee when the couple fell off the waterfall while attempting to take a selfie. While the man was rescued by bystanders, Kamala was reported missing. She was later found under a log and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was carried out until first responders arrived at the scene, according to a report by The News Minute.

She was shifted to Sweetwater Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hailing from Krishna district, Kamala had gone to the US to pursue higher education and was working in Ohio after her graduation. Her final rites will likely be held in India.