Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

27-year-old CISF Jawan Found Hanging in Delhi Home, Kin Alleges Murder

The deceased's nephew alleged that after having a look at the body, it seemed that somebody killed him and later hanged his body from the ceiling fan.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
27-year-old CISF Jawan Found Hanging in Delhi Home, Kin Alleges Murder
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 27-year-old CISF personnel allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Vipin Kumar, a native of Jahanabad, Bihar, was found after his neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from his ground floor apartment in Shahdara's Dilshad Colony, they said.

It seems that Kumar died two to three days ago, police said, adding that the body was sent to the GTB hospital for post-mortem. The time and cause of death will be ascertained after the report, they said.

The deceased's nephew Manav Thakur said that Kumar had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2013 and was posted at the CGO Complex in New Delhi. He was earlier posted in Mumbai.

"He was unmarried and living in Dilshad Colony for the last one and half years. He came to Delhi on June 15 from his native place after spending couple of days there," Thakur said.

"We have seen the body and it seems like somebody has killed him and later hanged his body from the ceiling fan," Thakur alleged.

Kumar was the youngest of three brothers. His elder brother Arvind Kumar is a doctor who practices in Loni and lives near his house while the other one lives in Bihar, he said.

Kumar's father died in 2017 and his mother lives with one of the brothers in Bihar. The family members have been informed and would be reaching Delhi soon, he added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram