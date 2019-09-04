27-Year-Old Gym Trainer Arrested for Killing 'Abusive' Father in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi: A 27-year-old gym trainer was arrested in Dwarka's Jaffarpur Kalan for allegedly killing his father, who he claimed often hurled abuses at him, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Khera Dabur Village, they said.

On August 27, one Ashok Kumar (52) was shot dead in Khera Dabur village. During enquiry, it was found that Ashok Kumar's son had shot him over domestic issues at around 1:40 pm, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off on Tuesday that Amit would come to his village to meet someone, following which a trap was laid on the main Surheda Road and the accused was arrested at 9:15 pm when he came there on a bike," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Interrogation revealed that Amit's father, a mason, had lost his right hand few years back in an accident and stopped working. Amit had been working as freelance bouncer and was permanently engaged as a trainer in a local gym.

He claimed that his father was very abusive, even in front of his children and women of family. On August 27, Ashok confronted his son over some domestic issue but when he did not pay any heed, he started abusing Amit and his minor daughters, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Amit took out a pistol and shot his father when he was playing cards with his friends in the neighbourhood and fled to Haryana, police said.

Amit was planning to meet a friend in his village to arrange money so that he could flee to Nepal, police said, adding that one pistol, 14 live cartridges and one bike were recovered from his possession.

