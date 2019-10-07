Take the pledge to vote

27-Year-Old Man Burnt Alive over Extramarital Affair in Odisha

The police found the man lying with severe burn injuries in the premises of a school at Daagaon village under Balikuda police station limits of Jagatsinghpur on Sunday.

PTI

October 7, 2019
Paradip (Odisha): A 27-year-old man was burnt alive in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was reportedly engaged in an extramarital affair, police said on Monday.

The police found Krushna Champatiray lying with severe burn injuries in the premises of a school at Daagaon village under Balikuda police station limits of Jagatsinghpur on Sunday.

Champatiray, a resident of Kanchanpur village under in Nayagarh district, was taken to hospital where he succumbed on Monday, police said.

His family members recognised him from the footage shown in news channels. They alleged that a woman used to call him on his phone and he was having an illicit affair with her. "He had left home to go to Ahmedabad on Saturday.

His body was found in Jagatsinghpur. A woman is behind the incident. She must have called him up to go to Jagatsinghpur and killed him," Krushna's wife claimed.

Jagatsinghpur SDPO, Prakash Chandra Pal said, "Champatiray was working at a private company in Ahmedabad. He met the woman accused of killing her there. The police have recorded the statement of his family members." Investigations are on, he said.

