27-year-old Man Hacked to Death by Wife's Kin Months After Their Inter-caste Marriage

A 27-year-old man was hacked to death on Friday by his father-in-law and wife's uncle, who were reportedly against their inter-caste marriage in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The police have taken into custody Prabhu Kumar, the father-in-law, and uncle Suresh in connection with Aneesh’s murder.

According to the police, Aneesh married the woman, who belonged to a relatively wealthy family and a different caste, three months back amid resistance from the latter’s side.

Soon after their marriage, heated arguments broke out between both sides.

On Friday evening, while Aneesh was on his way back home, the duo waylaid him. Then, he was attacked with sharp objects.

Aneesh succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.