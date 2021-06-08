27-Year-Old Raped, Held in Confinement in Kochi, Accused Still at Large

Police have registered a case of rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and threat to life against a man in Kochi.

The accused has been absconding, police have issued a lookout notice for him.

The incident happened in a flat in marine drive Kochi between February-march 2021. As per reports, the survivor, a 27-year-old woman, and the accused Martin Joseph had been living together.

She filed a complaint on April 8 in which she said that he had locked her up in a room and threatened to release intimate photos and videos had the survivor ever tried to let others know about the harassment.

He has approached Kerala high court for anticipatory bail. Earlier he had approached district court for anticipatory bail. The police had opposed this and he was denied anticipatory bail.

