27-Year-Old Telangana Teacher Arrested For Raping 11 Minor Students in Span of 2 Years

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old teacher from Wanaparthy district in Telangana was held for allegedly raping about 11 minor students, most of whom belonged to Class 4, in a span of two years.

The horrific incident came to light when parents of one the students noticed blood stains on her clothes and then inquired about it on Thursday night.

The traumatised girl narrated the entire incident to the parents following which the angry villagers ransacked the school and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

According to the police, the accused confessed to having raped about 11 minor students in two years - most of them aged 9-10.

“Some of them were in his private coaching classes while others were in school. The accused denied of remembering the names of the girls,” the police said.

A case has been registered in this regard and the accused has been sent to the Mahboobnagar jail.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.