27-year-old Throws Her Children Into Well Before Committing Suicide in Maharashtra Village

A 27-year-old woman allegedly threw her two minor children into a well, before committing suicide at a village in Jafrabad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Thursday.

A resident of Dedegavan village, Rukmini Sudhakar Bankar allegedly stepped out of her home with her seven-year-old daughter Parniti and one-year-old son Shambu on Wednesday night, an official from Tembhurni police station said.

Following a search, the victim's family found the trio drowned inside a well on a field in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

Authorities were subsequently alerted and the bodies were fished out from the well, he said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman may have thrown the children into the well, before jumping in, he said, adding that domestic dispute might have been the cause for suicide.