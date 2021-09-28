CHANGE LANGUAGE
27-year-old Woman Raped by Murder Convict on Parole in Maharashtra's Nashik
1-MIN READ

27-year-old Woman Raped by Murder Convict on Parole in Maharashtra's Nashik

The woman lodged a complaint with Ambad police station following the attack. (File photo: AFP)

The victim, who owned a beauty parlour, was performing a puja when the accused entered the establishment in Pawan Nagar late on Monday night.

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a murder convict who was out on parole in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim, who owned a beauty parlour, was performing a puja when the accused entered the establishment in Pawan Nagar late on Monday night.

The accused allegedly tied the victim's hands, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and raped her at knife point, an official said. The woman lodged a complaint with Ambad police station following the attack, he said. The man, who was serving a sentence in a murder case, had been released on parole and had been at large ever since, the official said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

first published:September 28, 2021, 19:20 IST