CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Coronavirus#Kashmir#Modi@8
Home » News » India » 27-yr-old Arrested for Abducting, Raping Married Woman in UP
1-MIN READ

27-yr-old Arrested for Abducting, Raping Married Woman in UP

Accused Chandan Pandey, 27, who stays in Gadwar police station area, allegedly kidnapped the 24-year-old woman from her in-laws' house (Image: News18/File)

Accused Chandan Pandey, 27, who stays in Gadwar police station area, allegedly kidnapped the 24-year-old woman from her in-laws' house (Image: News18/File)

A case was registered against him on May 23

The police on Sunday arrested a youth on charges of abducting and raping a 24-year-old married woman, officials said.

Accused Chandan Pandey, 27, who stays in Gadwar police station area, allegedly kidnapped the 24-year-old woman from her in-laws’ house located in Bansdih Road police station limits on May 17 and raped her, Bansdih Station House Officer Raj Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered against him on May 23. He was arrested from a hotel in Parikhra village, Singh said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 05, 2022, 16:51 IST