27-yr-old Arrested for Abducting, Raping Married Woman in UP

The police on Sunday arrested a youth on charges of abducting and raping a 24-year-old married woman, officials said.

Accused Chandan Pandey, 27, who stays in Gadwar police station area, allegedly kidnapped the 24-year-old woman from her in-laws’ house located in Bansdih Road police station limits on May 17 and raped her, Bansdih Station House Officer Raj Kumar Singh said.

A case was registered against him on May 23. He was arrested from a hotel in Parikhra village, Singh said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.