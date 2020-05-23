28 Coronavirus Cases Linked to Zee Media's Office in Noida, 'Extreme Containment Measures' Recommended

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Surveillance Officer has prepared a report on Covid-19 cases found in Zee Media and found that in a very short duration, a large number of cases have been detected in the organization.

The report has found that the transmission of the disease has occurred at the workplace in the Zee Media office in Sector 16, Noida.

It has recommended extreme containment measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The recommendations include keeping the fourth floor area sealed till all reports of employees are received.

The other measures include active surveillance of all employees and surveillance of all family members of employees of Zee News, which is being done.

The district administration has recommended that if there is any other patient who is positive, then the area will be sealed for sanitization and containment.

Contact tracing of all the employees will be done and a health department team will continue daily visits to screen the employees for development of symptoms.

The report said that in Zee Media situated at Sector 16, a worker, who is a resident of Delhi, was tested for Covid-19 and found positive on May 15. This information was given to the District Surveillance Unit, GB Nagar.

Rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the location and screening of all employees was undertaken. The close contacts of positive patients were selected and sent for tests.

A total 51 samples were collected and sent for testing, of these 28 'positive' patients were found.

Out of this, 15 patients were resident GB Nagar while the rest were residents of Delhi and Ghaziabad. They were all admitted in GIMS Greater Noida.

For the last three days, a health camp for screening of all 400 employees of this company was undertaken to find close contacts of



positive patients. The entire building has been sanitized repeatedly daily since May 15 to prevent spread of the infection.

The report said that 267 employees were screened and given medication in the health camp. 50 employees were selected as close



contacts. They were sent for testing of Covid-19. All of them are currently in institutional quarantine.

As many as 252 employees who were in home-quarantine were listed out and put on surveillance. Every day, health personnel are calling them and collecting data regarding the development of symptoms.

One more employee of Zee Media has tested positive yesterday. He has also been admitted in the hospital for treatment.

The entire fourth floor, where the index case was found has been sealed to prevent entry of employees and contain the infection.

As per assessment, the employees who tested positive were only working on the fourth floor of the building and all employees who worked on this floor have been shifted to a neighbouring building.

Currently only 150-200 workers are reporting for work in this organization. They are asymptomatic. Medical teams are screening every one coming for work.

The surveillance officer has noted that in a very short duration, a large number of cases have been detected in this organization.