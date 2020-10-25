28 Deaths, 2,052 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In UP

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,882 on Sunday with 28 more fatalities while 2,052 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 4,70,270, an official said. The maximum eight deaths were reported from Lucknow, followed by three in Allahabad and two each from Varanasi and Ballia, a health bulletin said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, maximum 857 deaths have been reported from Lucknow, 724 from Kanpur and 322 from Allahabad, it said. Among the fresh cases, the maximum 310 were reported from Lucknow, 133 from Meerut, 128 from Ghaziabad and 110 from Allahabad, the bulletin added. “In the past 24 hours, 2,052 fresh cases have been reported while 2,368 patients were discharged in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

“The number of active cases has now come down to 27,317 and the number of those getting discharged from hospitals after recovery stands at 4,36,071,” he said, adding that the recovery rate of the state has gone up to 93.72 per cent. The total number of cases in the state has reached 4,70,270, Prasad said. A total of 1.17 lakh COVID-19 tests were done on Saturday, he said, adding that over 1.40 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Among the active cases, 12,220 patients are in home isolation, he added. Prasad said the five districts which have high positivity rate are Lucknow, Allahabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut. Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, Baghpat, Shravasti and Pilibhit are the districts having the lowest positivity rate.

