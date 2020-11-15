News18 Logo

28 Injured as Speeding Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck in UP's Bhadohi

Representative image.

Gopiganj SHO Krishnand Rai said the accident took place on Sunday on national highway-2, when the bus belonging to Jhansi depot of Uttar Pradesh Roadways was going to Varanasi.

As many as 28 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck here, police said on Sunday. Of the injured, 16 have been referred to Varanasi for treatment, out of which the condition of 10 people is stated to be serious.

Gopiganj SHO Krishnand Rai said the accident took place on Sunday on national highway-2, when the bus belonging to Jhansi depot of Uttar Pradesh Roadways was going to Varanasi. The passengers said the driver was driving the bus very fast and did not slow down despite repeated requests by them. The speeding bus lost control and hit a stationary truck, they said.

The 16 injured persons sent to Varanasi include the driver and conductor of the bus. The bus was carrying 42 passengers including 11 women, who were going home to celebrate Diwali.


