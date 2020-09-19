28 More COVID-19 Fatalities, 2,691 Fresh Cases Reported In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana on Saturday reported 28 more fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 1,120, while 2,691 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,08,952. Of the 28 latest fatalities, five were reported from Panchkula, three each from Gurugram and Ambala, two each from Faridabad, Rohtak, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Jind, while one person each died due to the disease in Bhiwani, Hisar and Panipat, according to the state health department bulletin.

The districts which have reported a huge spike in COVID-19 cases include Gurgaon (360), Faridabad (290),Ambala (220), Sonipat (149), Hisar (151), Panchkula (162), Kurukshetra (119), Panipat (164), Rohtak (147) and Sirsa (118). The total number of active cases in the state stands at 21,682, while 86,150 people have been discharged after recovery.

As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 79.07 per cent, fatality rate of 1.03 per cent and the rate at which the infection is doubling is 26 days. The COVID positivity rate is 6.62 per cent, the bulletin added. .

