Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

28 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Citing 'Disillusionment' with Ideology

They laid down arms in front of senior police and CRPF officials in the newly-established Chikpal police camp in Katekalyan area, some 340 kilometres from the state capital Raipur.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
28 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada Citing 'Disillusionment' with Ideology
Representative Image.

Dantewada: Twenty-eight Naxals, including four with rewards on their heads, surrendered on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a senior police official said.

They laid down arms in front of senior police and CRPF officials in the newly-established Chikpal police camp in Katekalyan area, some 340 kilometres from the state capital Raipur, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

Among those who surrendered, Manglu Madkami, a member of the Maoists "platoon number 22" and Baman Kawasi, part of the Katekalyan local organisation squad, had rewards of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads, Pallava told PTI.

"Two others, identified as Handa, and woman Naxal Podiyami Gangi, a self-styled commander of the Naxal cultural outfit Chetna Natya Mandali, had rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. The rest 24 were low-rung jan militia cadre," the SP informed.

They have told police they surrendered due to their disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and desire to see development in their native areas, Pallava said.

All 28 were given Rs 10,000 each as "encouragement money" and further assistance will be provided to them under the state government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, the SP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram