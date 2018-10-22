English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
28 Women Trafficked from Nepal Rescued from Indirapuram Flats
Based on a tip-off, raids were conducted and Nepalese women, in the age group of 20-30 years, were rescued from two flats in Sarjan Vihar society of Nyay Khand II in Indirapuram.
Representative image.
Loading...
Ghaziabad: Twenty-eight women from Nepal, who were allegedly being trafficked on the pretext of jobs in gulf countries, were rescued Monday from two flats in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, police said.
Based on a tip-off, raids were conducted and the Nepali women, in the age group of 20-30 years, rescued from two flats in Sarjan Vihar society of Nyay Khand II in Indirapuram, they said.
They were lured on the pretext of employment in gulf countries, police said, adding that a man, named Kedar, and five others have also been arrested in this connection. Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the women were kept here for the last two and a half months. Two of them, managed to free themselves from the flats and reached Geeta colony in Delhi, the SSP said.
Both the women then narrated their ordeal to their sister who works as a domestic help. The sister, then reached the police station and handed over a few mobile numbers and informed the police about the confinement.
The Delhi Police had alerted the Ghaziabad police about trafficking of the Nepali women after which the flats were raided and women rescued. Apart from investigating a sex racket angle into the case, police are also probing the roles of the arrested suspects, SSP Krishna said.
Based on a tip-off, raids were conducted and the Nepali women, in the age group of 20-30 years, rescued from two flats in Sarjan Vihar society of Nyay Khand II in Indirapuram, they said.
They were lured on the pretext of employment in gulf countries, police said, adding that a man, named Kedar, and five others have also been arrested in this connection. Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the women were kept here for the last two and a half months. Two of them, managed to free themselves from the flats and reached Geeta colony in Delhi, the SSP said.
Both the women then narrated their ordeal to their sister who works as a domestic help. The sister, then reached the police station and handed over a few mobile numbers and informed the police about the confinement.
The Delhi Police had alerted the Ghaziabad police about trafficking of the Nepali women after which the flats were raided and women rescued. Apart from investigating a sex racket angle into the case, police are also probing the roles of the arrested suspects, SSP Krishna said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Real Madrid Needs Win in Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
- PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
- Diesel Price Crosses Petrol in India for The 1st Time – Which Car to Buy – Diesel or Petrol?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...