28-year-old College Lecturer Dies of Suspected Dengue in Salem
Yogeshwari fell sick and was taken to a private hospital in Namakkal. Her fever continued for two days, following which her husband, Balakrishnan, was asked by the private hospital doctors to shift her to Salem government hospital.
Image for representation.
A 28-year-old woman succumbed to dengue fever on Thursday at the Salem government hospital in Tamil Nadu.
The deceased, identified as Yogeshwari, was working in a private college as lecturer in Namakkal, The Times of India reported.
Yogeshwari fell sick and was taken to a private hospital in Namakkal. Her fever continued for two days, following which her husband, Balakrishnan, was asked by the private hospital doctors to shift her to Salem government hospital.
The report said that Balakrishnan was informed about the fact the symptoms of the fever were that of dengue. However, health officials said that out of the three tests conducted to ascertain if it was dengue, Yogeshwari tested positive in only one while the other two was negative for dengue.
Dean of Salem government hospital K Thirumalbabu said that even those tests were done by the private hospital and not by a government lab. “The GH had for its part sent samples to clinical analysis and only after the results came, we can ascertain if it was dengue,” he said. He said Yogeshwari had multiple health complications like diabetes and thyroid.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football