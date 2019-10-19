Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

28-year-old College Lecturer Dies of Suspected Dengue in Salem

Yogeshwari fell sick and was taken to a private hospital in Namakkal. Her fever continued for two days, following which her husband, Balakrishnan, was asked by the private hospital doctors to shift her to Salem government hospital.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
28-year-old College Lecturer Dies of Suspected Dengue in Salem
Image for representation.

A 28-year-old woman succumbed to dengue fever on Thursday at the Salem government hospital in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased, identified as Yogeshwari, was working in a private college as lecturer in Namakkal, The Times of India reported.

Yogeshwari fell sick and was taken to a private hospital in Namakkal. Her fever continued for two days, following which her husband, Balakrishnan, was asked by the private hospital doctors to shift her to Salem government hospital.

The report said that Balakrishnan was informed about the fact the symptoms of the fever were that of dengue. However, health officials said that out of the three tests conducted to ascertain if it was dengue, Yogeshwari tested positive in only one while the other two was negative for dengue.

Dean of Salem government hospital K Thirumalbabu said that even those tests were done by the private hospital and not by a government lab. “The GH had for its part sent samples to clinical analysis and only after the results came, we can ascertain if it was dengue,” he said. He said Yogeshwari had multiple health complications like diabetes and thyroid.

