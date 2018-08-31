28-Year-Old Hangs Himself to Death Over Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh: Police

A 28-year-old unemployed man committed 'suicide' on Friday by hanging himself from a cell phone tower in the district, suspected to be over special category status for Andhra Pradesh, police said.The body of Doddi Trinath, hailing from Rajahmundry of East Godavari district, was found hanging from the tower in Nakkapalle locality.According to police, he had left behind a suicide note appealing to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to get special category status for the state.He said people in Andhra Pradesh had been suffering as much as the flood-hit people of Kerala. Many industrialists, film stars and others came forward to help the victims with financial help or with oral assurance to extend help but no help was coming from them towards the fight for the state’s special category status, he said.The note appealed to the chief minister to develop the state by getting special category status as he had taken up development of Hyderabad, erstwhile capital of united Andhra. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) and investigation was on.Andhra Pradesh had been demanding the status from the Centre and the ruling TDP had earlier this year pulled out of the BJP-led NDA citing non-fulfilment of the demand.