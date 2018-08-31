GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

28-Year-Old Hangs Himself to Death Over Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh: Police

Police said Doddi Trinath had left behind a suicide note appealing to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to get special category status for the state.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2018, 11:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
28-Year-Old Hangs Himself to Death Over Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh: Police
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Visakhapatnam: A 28-year-old unemployed man committed 'suicide' on Friday by hanging himself from a cell phone tower in the district, suspected to be over special category status for Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The body of Doddi Trinath, hailing from Rajahmundry of East Godavari district, was found hanging from the tower in Nakkapalle locality.

According to police, he had left behind a suicide note appealing to chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to get special category status for the state.

He said people in Andhra Pradesh had been suffering as much as the flood-hit people of Kerala. Many industrialists, film stars and others came forward to help the victims with financial help or with oral assurance to extend help but no help was coming from them towards the fight for the state’s special category status, he said.

The note appealed to the chief minister to develop the state by getting special category status as he had taken up development of Hyderabad, erstwhile capital of united Andhra. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) and investigation was on.

Andhra Pradesh had been demanding the status from the Centre and the ruling TDP had earlier this year pulled out of the BJP-led NDA citing non-fulfilment of the demand.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 23
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 65
Loading...