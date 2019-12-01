28-year-old Karnataka Woman Raped by Truck Driver Who Gave Her Lift in Uttarakhand
In her complaint, the woman said she was raped and the driver later dumped her somewhere on the way. The police said that she ran away from her home in Karnataka after a fight with her family.
Representative image.
New Tehri: A woman from Karnataka was allegedly raped by a truck driver in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a police official said on Saturday.
The 28-year-old woman ran away from her home in Karnataka after a fight with her family, Sub Inspector Kandisaur Surendra Singh Rawat said.
According to a complaint lodged by the woman with Kandisaur Police, she was raped by the truck driver who had given her a lift, Rawat said, adding that the driver later dumped her somewhere on the way.
The woman's medical examination on Saturday confirmed rape, the sub inspector said.
Her statement has been recorded and her relatives in Karnataka have been informed, he said.
A search was underway to trace the truck driver who was at large, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Takes Lead
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- Indian-Origin Researcher Creates Biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Material From Banana Plant
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again