28-year-old Kerala Woman Confesses to Poisoning Parents, Daughter Over 4 Months
Soumya was taken for questioning when she was convalescing at a state-run hospital near the city after being admitted for nausea and indigestion - incidentally, the same symptoms that her parents and her elder daughter suffered before they died.

Kannur (Kerala): A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she confessed of killing her parents and her nine-year-old daughter by poisoning them in a gap of four months this year, police said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
