28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Posting 'Derogatory Comment' Against Mamata Banerjee on Facebook
Chandan Bhattacharya was apprehended on Tuesday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by Trinamool Youth Congress district president Shantanu Banerjee.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
Singur (WB): A 28-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly posting a derogatory remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, police said on Wednesday.
Chandan Bhattacharya was apprehended on Tuesday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by Trinamool Youth Congress district president Shantanu Banerjee.
"We arrested Chandan Bhattacharya after a complaint was filed against him with Singur police station. A probe has been initiated in the case," Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu said.
According to the complainant, Bhattacharya, a resident of Singur in Hooghly district, had posted the "derogatory comment" on Facebook on the day of Kali puja.
"Chandan Bhattacharya had posted the comment on October 28. Party workers could not trace his residence that day. However, the next day, they found out that he lives in Singur. Following this, I lodged a police complaint against him," he said.
The incident came close on the heels of Congress leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay's arrest from North 24 Parganas district earlier this month for alleged violation of Cyber Crime Act.
Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the TMC government.
In May, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma was arrested in Howrah district for sharing a morphed image of Mamata Banerjee on social media. The Supreme Court had granted her bail, asking her to apologise to the CM for the post.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Doesn't Know Why He Needs 4 Cameras in His New iPhone
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 Royale Pass Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire
- Apple TV Now Available on Select Sony Smart TV Models
- Travel Writer Caught Faking Baby Bump to Avoid Fee for Extra Luggage at Airport