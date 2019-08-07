Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

28-year-old Man Killed in Wild Animal Attack in Pench Buffer Zone in MP

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim, Manoj Dhurve, had gone to his farmland, which is located near the buffer zone, according to an official.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Representative Image
Seoni: A 28-year-man from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh has been killed in an attack by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, in the Khawasa buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim, Manoj Dhurve, had gone to his farmland, which is located near the buffer zone, PTR Deputy Director MB Sirsaiya told PTI.

The deceased was a resident of Mudiyareeth village in the district.

Sirsaiya said villagers and the family members of Dhurve first spotted his slippers in the forest and later his half-eaten body.

The pug marks of a tiger were found at the spot, he said.

Kurai police station in-charge Ganpat Singh Uike said postmortem of the body was conducted.

