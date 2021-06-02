28-Year-Old Rag Picker Beaten To Death On Suspicion of Theft In Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old ragpicker was beaten to death by four people after being suspected of theft in the Jahangirpuri area, said Delhi Police. Two persons have been arrested in the matter, police informed.

The incident came to light after the father of the deceased complained to police that his son was kidnapped. Northeast district’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Usha Rangnani, informed that the victim has been identified as Oshit Das who was living in a slum in Jahangirpuri G block.

As soon as Oshit’s father lodged an FIR, the police launched a hunt, and found that the victim was abducted near the Majlis Park metro station. After going through the CCTV footage, they identified and arrested two accused Krishan from Charkhi Dadri and Dharmedra from Kheda Gaon.

According to police, both of them revealed that Oshit’s body was dumped in Alipur. The investigation team found that the four accused had kidnapped the victim after suspecting him of theft from a construction site. After kidnapping him, they tortured and beat Oshit to death.

Police have sent the body for postmortem while the search for the other accused is on.

Such incidents of violence have taken place in the past too. A ragpicker in Delhi was tied to a pole and beaten to death after he tried to sneak into a farmhouse. The incident took place in 2019 in Ghogha village near the Narela industrial area. Police in their investigation had found that the arrested guards caught hold of him when he was trying to break into a room. A group of four men then tied the ragpicker to a pole and thrashed him for 30 minutes.

