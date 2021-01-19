28-year-old Techie Hangs Self in Hyderabad After Suffering Losses in Online Games

A 28-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide at his house near here on Tuesday after reportedly suffering losses while playing online games, police said. The techie, working in an IT firm in Bengaluru, was currently working from home for the past several months and was found hanging by his mother in his room, they said.

Though it was not clear how much money the man had borrowed, his parents are suspecting that their son resorted to the extreme step as he was reportedly facing debts and suffered losses while playing online, a police official said based on preliminary investigation. A case was registered.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)