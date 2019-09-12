Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

28-year-old Woman Found Dead with Bullet Injuries in Delhi

Her husband claimed that she shot herself with a pistol. He was present at home when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. However, no suicide note was found from the spot, he said.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
28-year-old Woman Found Dead with Bullet Injuries in Delhi
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Vishwas Nagar area in Shahdara with a bullet injury on her head, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Shivangi Kasana, was a teacher in a private school.

According to a senior police officer, Shivangi got married to Prateek Kasana one-and-a-half-year ago and the couple had a child.

Prateek claimed that Shivangi shot herself with a pistol. He was present at home when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

However, no suicide note was found from the spot, he said. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband where she was declared brought dead.

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level enquiry has been initiated into the matter, the officer said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Prateek runs a footwear shop in Anand Vihar area.

