28-year-old Woman Found Dead with Bullet Injuries in Delhi
Her husband claimed that she shot herself with a pistol. He was present at home when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. However, no suicide note was found from the spot, he said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Vishwas Nagar area in Shahdara with a bullet injury on her head, the police said on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Shivangi Kasana, was a teacher in a private school.
According to a senior police officer, Shivangi got married to Prateek Kasana one-and-a-half-year ago and the couple had a child.
Prateek claimed that Shivangi shot herself with a pistol. He was present at home when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.
However, no suicide note was found from the spot, he said. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband where she was declared brought dead.
A Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level enquiry has been initiated into the matter, the officer said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.
Prateek runs a footwear shop in Anand Vihar area.
