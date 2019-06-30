Take the pledge to vote

28-yr-old Gangster of Neeraj Bawana Gang Carrying Reward of Rs 1 Lakh Arrested in Delhi

Sonu Jaat, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, was arrested on Saturday and a semi-automatic pistol seized from him, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
28-yr-old Gangster of Neeraj Bawana Gang Carrying Reward of Rs 1 Lakh Arrested in Delhi
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 28-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang and carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on him, has been arrested from north-west Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Sonu Jaat (28), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, was arrested on Saturday and a semi-automatic pistol seized from him, they said.

"Sonu was arrested on Saturday around 2 am from the Mukundpur-Bhalswa Dairy Road. One semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges have been recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Investigation has revealed that through his cousin Sunil, Sonu Jaat came in contact with Monu Bajitpur in 2009 who was a close associate of Neeraj Bawana, he said, adding that Jaat later became a close confidante of Monu.

In 2010, Sonu, Sandeep and Sunil were arrested in Shalimar Bagh area when they tried to rob a petrol pump, officials said.

While in jail, Jaat came in contact with Shamshuddin. Along with Shamshuddin and his associates, Jaat started land-grabbing in the area of Haiderpur, they said.

In 2016, Shamshuddin was killed by Mohit over some land dispute, police said.

In order to take revenge, Sonu Jaat killed Mohit in Haiderpur on January 21 this year, the officials said.

On February 1, he also fired at Vikas Chauhan, a rival of Monu, they added.

