2,859 People in Maharashtra Getting Covid-19 Every Minute, Says Report

As India continues to battle the deadly Coronavirus, data analysis has revealed that Maharashtra adds more than 2000 infections to its tally every minute.

According to the data, 2859 people are contracting Covid-19 every minute and one person succumbs to the novel virus every third minute on average, reported Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra has been witnessing an unabated surge in cases for the past few weeks. On Sunday the state was found to have registered 68,631 cases pushing its total Covid count to roughly 38,39,338.

Maharashtra which is considered the worst-hit city so far also reported 503 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 60,473. A total of 8468 cases were reported from the capital city, Mumbai alone in the span of 24 hours on Sunday.

In the wake of this surge, a slew of guidelines have been formulated and various measures are being taken by the state govt to break the chain. Currently, the state is observing weekend lockdown and Section 144 to curb the virus spread.

The state’s upward trajectory of cases has also pushed the medics and health workers to work beyond their capacity.

Earlier, Maharashtra and the MP govt had made appeals to meet the shortage of oxygen used for treating the Covid-19 patients in the states. Conceding to this request, the railways on Saturday formulated guidelines to allow transportation of liquid medical oxygen in tankers to the respective states.

These ‘Oxygen Express’ trains are set to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders to Maharashtra and other destinations.

A week back, the kin of 10 Covid-19 patients who died at two hospitals in Maharashtra’s Palghar district had alleged that a shortage of oxygen led was the cause of the deaths.

However on Sunday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope dismissed all allegations and stated that no covid patient has died due to shortage of oxygen in the state, it was rather their negligence in seeking medical assistance on time which claimed their lives.

India logged in 275,306 Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out. With this, India’s Covid tally has shot up to 15,057,767 cases. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,625 fatalities on Monday.

