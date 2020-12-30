286 People Die of Covid-19 in 24 Hours, 20k New Coronavirus Cases Recorded

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to1,02,44,852 with20,549 new infections being reported in a day while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.34 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to1,48,439 with 286 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,34,141 pushing the national recovery rate to95.99 per cent, while theCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the ninth consecutive day. There are 2,62,272active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR,17,09,22,030 samples have been tested up to December 29 with11,20,281 samples being tested on Tuesday.

