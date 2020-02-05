English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
286 People Renounced Indian Citizenship Between 2016-18
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 19 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2016 and 60 others in 2017.
File photo: Union Minister Nityanand Rai speaks at a press conference in Bhopal. (Image: Twitter@nityanandraibjp)
New Delhi: A total of 286 people have renounced Indian citizenship between 2016 and 2018, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 19 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2016 and 60 others in 2017.
A total of 207 Indians have renounced citizenship in 2018 (till October 22, 2018), he said replying a written question.
