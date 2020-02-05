286 People Renounced Indian Citizenship Between 2016-18

New Delhi: A total of 286 people have renounced Indian citizenship between 2016 and 2018, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 19 people renounced Indian citizenship in 2016 and 60 others in 2017.

A total of 207 Indians have renounced citizenship in 2018 (till October 22, 2018), he said replying a written question.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.