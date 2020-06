With a record spike of 2,877 cases, the total COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed the 49,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969 on Thursday, according to a government health bulletin.

The city recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, 23,341 patients have recovered so far and there are 26,669 active cases in the national capital.