29 Blocks in 15 Districts of Odisha Facing Drought-Like Situation

Twenty-nine blocks in 15 districts of Odisha are facing a drought-like situation as the land is losing its moisture due to scanty rainfall. It was revealed in a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who has also directed to keep all the irrigation facilities running and an uninterrupted power supply should be provided to all irrigation and water supply facilities.

The State BJP President, Sameer Mohanty, criticised the ruling BJD government for the situation, while BJD MP Sasmit Patra said the central government is neglecting farmers in State.

The Odisha government prepared a special action plan in view of deficit rainfall across the State during this monsoon. “As many as 30 blocks in 15 districts received below normal rainfall this year. Keeping this in mind, a special action plan has been prepared accordingly in every Pani Panchayat,” informed Agriculture Secretary SK Vashishth after attending the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The State has witnessed a deficit rainfall this month. The top officials in the agriculture department discussed how to deal with the situation if the rain deficiency continues for the next 10 days.

“At the meeting, emphasis was laid on three aspects. There was a discussion on how to make the best use of the existing irrigation projects. It has also been discussed that agricultural workers will be provided jobs under MGNREGA or other State schemes if necessary. Further talks will be held at Pani Panchayat level for the revival of lift irrigation projects,” said Vashishth.

“Currently, we are in moisture stress condition. And there is no drought situation in the State,” the agriculture secretary said.

The State BJP president said that a BJP delegation will visit various drought-prone areas of the State.

The BJP has formed four committees headed by former state president and MP Basant Panda, Krishan Morcha President Pradeep Purohit, former minister Manmohan Samal and opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi. The BJP President also said the State government should form a task force.

Taking the Central government to task, Rajya Sabha Member and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) National Spokesman Sasmit Patra said that the farmers in Odisha have been subjected to harassment by the insurance companies over Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Patra said Odisha farmers filed crop insurance claims but the insurance companies disbursed only 50 per cent of those claims. The farmers of Odisha are facing repeated harassment by the insurance companies relating to the assessment of their claims and payment under PMFBY, said Patra.

