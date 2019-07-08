Vote responsibly as each vote counts
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Jul 08, 2019 10:32 AM IST
At least 29 people died and several injured when an Awadh Depot Janrath bus, carrying 44 passengers from Lucknow to Anand Vihar (Delhi), fell off the Yamuna Expressway in Agra on early Monday morning. Watch our video for more details.