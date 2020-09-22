29 More COVID Deaths, 1,795 Fresh Cases In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana reported 29 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,206, while 1,795 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,14,870. Of the new deaths, four each were reported from Gurugram and Panchkula, three each from Sirsa and Ambala, two each from Faridabad, Karnal, Hisar, Yamunanagar and Jind, and one each from Kaithal, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Panipat and Rohtak, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a high spike in cases are Gurugram (372), Faridabad (191), Karnal (146), Hisar (119), Jind (131) and Yamunanagar (98). The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 19,888, while 93,776 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As many as 2,892 patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the state has a recovery rate of 81.64 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.05 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days and COVID positivity rate is 6.67 per cent, as per the bulletin.

