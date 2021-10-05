29 Odisha Districts Declared 'Green Zones' as Active Covid Cases Fall Below 1,000

Twenty-nine of Odisha’s 30 districts have been declared Green Zones’, as active COVID-19 cases came down across the state, a health department official said. Khurda was the only district identified as Yellow Zone’ for reporting over 2,000 active cases, while the figure in all other districts stands at below 1,000, he said. Meanwhile, the state registered 453 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 53 children under 18 years of age, raising the tally to 10,28,819. The death toll climbed to 8,223 with three more fatalities.

Odisha now has 4,935 active cases, and 10,15,608 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. Of the fresh infections, 265 were detected in quarantine centres and the rest were local-contact cases. Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, logged the highest number of single-day cases at 201, followed by Cuttack (59) and Jagatsinghpur (24).

The rate of infection among children and adolescents is at 11.69 per cent as against 18.18 per cent recorded the previous day, he said. Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.02 crore sample tests, including 58,223 on Monday. The state’s positivity rate is at 5.06 per cent.

