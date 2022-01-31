29 Trains Cancelled Due to Interlocking Work in Kharagpur Division. Check List

The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains from January 31 and February 5 due to the ongoing repair work. In a tweet, South Eastern Railway said that owing to the ongoing non-interlocking work for the third line at Hijili station of Kharagpur division, many trains have been cancelled.

If you are planning to travel somewhere, check this list before heading out.

Check the cancel list here:

Train No: 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No. 12073/12074 Howrah- Bhubaneshwar- Howrah Jan-Shatabdi Express – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No.: 18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur MEMU Express – Cancelled from 31st January to 4th February

Train No: 18038 Jajpur-Kharagpur MEMU Express canceled from 1st February to 5th February

Train No: 08061/08062 Howrah-Jaleshwar-Howrah MEMU Special – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No: 12703 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express – Cancelled on February 1, 2 and 4

Train No: 12704 Secunderabad Howrah Falaknuma Express – Cancelled on 31st January, 1st, and 3rd February

Train No: 18045 Shalimar Hyderabad East Coast Express – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No: 18046 Hyderabad Shalimar East Coast Express – Cancelled from 31st January to 3rd February

Train No.: 18007 Shalimar Bhanjpur Intercity-Express – Cancelled from 31st January to 2nd February

Train No.: 18008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Intercity-Express – Cancelled from 1st to 3rd February

Train No: 22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express canceled on 1st February

Train No: 22854 Visakhapatnam - Shalimar Express canceled on 2nd February

Train No: 12881 Shalimar-Puri Express – Cancelled on 1st and 3rd February

Train No: 12882 Puri Shalimar Express – Canceled on 31st January and 1st February

Train No: 12245 Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Express - Cancelled on 1st and 5th February

Train No: 12246 Yesvantpur - Howrah Duronto Express - Cancelled on 31st January and 3rd February

Train No: 22835 Shalimar Puri Express – Canceled on 2nd February

Train No: 22836 Puri Shalimar Express Canceled on 1st February

Train No: 08007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special – Cancelled on 3rd February

Train No: 08008 Bhanjpur - Shalimar Special canceled on Feb.

Train No: 08011 Bhanjpur – Puri Weekly Special – Canceled on 3rd February

Train No: 08012 Puri Bhanjpur Weekly Special – Cancelled on 4th February

Train No.: 22874 Visakhapatnam Digha Express – Canceled on 3rd February

Train No: 22873 Digha - Visakhapatnam Express - Canceled on 4th February

Train No: 12895 Shalimar Puri Express – Canceled on 4th February

Train No: 12896 Puri Shalimar Express – Canceled on 3rd February

Train No: 22605 Purulia Villupuram Express - Canceled on 4th February

Train No: 22606 Villupuram Purulia Express – Canceled on 2nd February

