29-Year-Old Cabin Crew Member Booked for Molestation & Cheating on Complaint by Fiancee

The accused had got engaged with the 24-year-old woman, who works with an international bank, as per wishes of both families. They know each other for the last one year.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
29-Year-Old Cabin Crew Member Booked for Molestation & Cheating on Complaint by Fiancee
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 29-year-old cabin crew member working with an international airline has been booked on molestation and cheating charges on a complaint filed by his fiancee, police said on Monday.

According to police officials, the accused had got engaged with the 24-year-old woman, who works with an international bank, as per wishes of both families. They know each other for the last one year, the officials said.

In a statement to the police in suburban Amboli, the victim said her fiance, a cabin crew member with an international airline, took Rs 2.5 lakh from her parents for buying furniture and clothes.

He later started demanding Rs 25 lakh more from her family, the woman claimed in her complaint. However, when her family members refused to fulfil his demand for more money, he called off their proposed marriage, the officials said. Aggrieved by his decision, the woman approached the Amboli police on Sunday with a request to lodge an FIR against him.

"On the basis of the victim's complaint, we registered the FIR against him under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust)," said senior inspector Deepak Kajave of the Amboli police station.

The accused is yet to be arrested as he is in Doha, but further investigation is underway, he added.

