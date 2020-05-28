29-Year-Old Kills Friend in Mumbai's Jogeshwari Area Over Refusal to Bring Beer for Him, Held

A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend in suburban Jogeshwari here after the former refused to bring a bottle of beer for him, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday night and the accused, Shanmugam Rajendra alias Sonu (36), was arrested for the alleged murder of Ajay Kuppu Swami, an official said.

"On Monday morning Sonu had asked Swami to bring a bottle of beer for him. However, the latter had refused to do so," an official of the Meghwadi Police Station, which is probing the case, said.

"The same night, when the victim, his brother and the accused stepped out for a walk, Sonu asked why he did not get a bottle of beer for him. The duo soon entered into a heated argument over the issue. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Swami with a sharp weapon, following which he died," the official added.

The accused did not try to escape from the spot after the attack and was later arrested by the police.

He has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and remanded in police custody till Saturday, the official said.