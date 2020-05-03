Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

29-year-old Nursing Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh

The officer was posted in the ICU of medicine department and had come in indirect contact with the brain stroke patient who had tested positive for COVID 19 and passed away on Friday.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
29-year-old Nursing Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh
Image for representation only. (PTI)

Rishikesh: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said.

This is the sixth case of coronavirus at the hospital in the last nine days.

The latest case is that of a 29-year-old nursing officer at the facility, nodal officer for corona cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said.

She was posted in the ICU of medicine department and had come in indirect contact with the brain stroke patient who had tested positive for COVID 19 and passed away on Friday.

Meanwhile, additional SDM Apoorva Pandey said the lane where the nursing officer's house is located on Veerbhadra Marg has been sealed.

The nurse showed symptoms of COVID-19 on April 30.

After testing positive for the pandemic, she has been shifted from home isolation to the quarantine centre at AIIMS, Uniyal said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres