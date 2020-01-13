29-year-old RPF Constable Held for Sodomising Mumbai Taxi Driver After Argument
The accused, identified as Amit Dhankad, was drunk at the time of the incident which occurred on Sunday late night. The accused also snatched Rs 850 in cash and a mobile phone from the cabbie.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 29-year-old RPF constable has been arrested on the charge of sodomising a taxi driver in Mumbai, police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Amit Dhankad, was drunk at the time of the incident which occurred on Sunday late night, an official said. He said Dhankad had an argument with the cabbie who was picking up passengers from P D'Mello Road in south Mumbai.
"Dhankad wanted the cabbie to drop him to Grant Road. However, the taxi driver refused saying he had already picked up passengers, which angered Dhankad. He then hit the taxi driver with a stick, empty beer bottles and took him to a railway area where he sodomised him," the official said.
The accused is posted at the CSMT. Dhankad snatched Rs 850 cash and a mobile phone from the cabbie, and demanded Rs 2000 to release him, he added.
"The victim somehow managed to free himself and reached MRA Marg police station," he said, adding that a police team picked Dhankad from RPF barracks near Karnak Dock. The constable has been booked under sections 377 (Unnatural Sex), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said MRA Marg police station senior inspector Sanjay Kamble.
A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody till January 20, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2020: Indian-American Filmmakers' Documentary St. Louis Superman Bags Nomination
- Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla's Mother, Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Invited to Enter the House for Family Week
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- Kia Sells Only 4,645 Units of Seltos in December, Beaten by Hyundai Creta
- Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Reaction to Bumrah Winning Prestigious Awards Will Make You Say 'Same'