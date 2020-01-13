Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

29-year-old RPF Constable Held for Sodomising Mumbai Taxi Driver After Argument

The accused, identified as Amit Dhankad, was drunk at the time of the incident which occurred on Sunday late night. The accused also snatched Rs 850 in cash and a mobile phone from the cabbie.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
29-year-old RPF Constable Held for Sodomising Mumbai Taxi Driver After Argument
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 29-year-old RPF constable has been arrested on the charge of sodomising a taxi driver in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Amit Dhankad, was drunk at the time of the incident which occurred on Sunday late night, an official said. He said Dhankad had an argument with the cabbie who was picking up passengers from P D'Mello Road in south Mumbai.

"Dhankad wanted the cabbie to drop him to Grant Road. However, the taxi driver refused saying he had already picked up passengers, which angered Dhankad. He then hit the taxi driver with a stick, empty beer bottles and took him to a railway area where he sodomised him," the official said.

The accused is posted at the CSMT. Dhankad snatched Rs 850 cash and a mobile phone from the cabbie, and demanded Rs 2000 to release him, he added.

"The victim somehow managed to free himself and reached MRA Marg police station," he said, adding that a police team picked Dhankad from RPF barracks near Karnak Dock. The constable has been booked under sections 377 (Unnatural Sex), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said MRA Marg police station senior inspector Sanjay Kamble.

A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody till January 20, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram