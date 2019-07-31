Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'293 Big Dams in Country Over 100 Years Old', Says Union Minister Shekhawat While Introducing Bill on Dam Safety

The bill seeks to set up the National Dam Safety Authority for proper surveillance, inspection and maintenance of specified dams as well as address unresolved issues between states.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'293 Big Dams in Country Over 100 Years Old', Says Union Minister Shekhawat While Introducing Bill on Dam Safety
For Representation
Loading...

New Delhi: As many as 293 big dams in the country are more than 100 years old, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday as he introduced a bill on dam safety in Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to set up the National Dam Safety Authority for proper surveillance, inspection and maintenance of specified dams as well as address unresolved issues between states.

Besides the National Dam Safety Authority, the government has proposed setting up A National Committee on Dam Safety in order to prevent dam failure-related disasters.

According to the bill, the committee would maintain standards of dam safety and also evolve policies for ensuring safety of dams.

Shekhawat said there are 5,344 big dams in the country and out of them, around 293 are more than 100 years old.

About 1,041 dams or 20 per cent are 50 to 100 years old, he added.

Further, the Jal Shakti Minister said that nearly 92 percent of the dams in the country are built over inter-state rivers.

The National Dam Safety Authority would act as a regulatory body to implement policy, guidelines and standards for proper surveillance, inspection and maintenance of specified dams as well as address unsolved points of issues between State Dam Safety Organisations of two states, among others.

There would be an obligation upon the State Dam Safety Organisation concerned to keep perpetual surveillance, carry out inspections and monitor the operation and maintenance of specified dams under its jurisdiction.

The organisation concerned would also classify each dam as per vulnerability and hazard classification in accordance with regulations, as per the bill's State of Objects and Reasons.

In 2018 also, the Dam Safety Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha but it lapsed with dissolution of the House.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram