2,940 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, 99 Deaths Take Total Count to 65,168

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the state to 65,168.

A total of 99 patients succumbed to the disease during the day taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in Maharashtra to 28,081.

Out of 99 COVID-19-related deaths, 54 were reported from Mumbai alone.

However, 40 of the 99 deaths took place in the last two days while the rest occurred between May 6 to 27 but were reported late, the health department said.

So far 4,33,557 people have been tested so far in the state.

There are 3,169 containment zones, 5,51,660 people are in home quarantine and 72,681 are in institutional quarantine.

The doubling rate of patients is 17.5 days, better than 11.3 days last week, the statement said.

The state's recovery rate is 43.07 percent while the mortality rate is 3.37 percent.

Out of the total 65,168 cases, 38,442 are from Mumbai alone. The state capital has also reported 1,227 deaths.

The worst-affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region area which includes Mumbai and surrounding areas accounts for 49,575 cases and 1,478 deaths.

Pune city has reported 6,583 cases and 300 deaths, Solapur city 826 cases and 66 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,425 cases and 64 deaths, Malegaon city 747 cases and 52 deaths.